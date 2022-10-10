Geary County employees participate in annual Safety Day Training

Geary County employees got a crash course Monday in workplace and personal safety.
Geary County employees got a crash course Monday in workplace and personal safety.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Junction City, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County employees got a crash course Monday in workplace and personal safety.

Emergency responders in the area pulled into the Convention Center with the tools of their trade.

That was one piece of a day full of sessions on cyber security, domestic violence awareness, and handling an active shooter in the workplace. Breakout sessions were also held on CPR, Stop the Bleed, and using a fire extinguisher.

“Something could happen, especially this day and age, stuff going on be it a fire or unfortunately a shooter in the workplace,” Geary Co. Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said. “They need to know what to do what not to do. It also helps protect our citizens should they be in the building transacting or public works guys out there see something; it might help save a life sometime.”

County offices were closed for Columbus Day.

