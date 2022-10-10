Fatal Turnpike accident caused by illegal U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during an illegal u turn on the Kansas Turnpike.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.

Officials say the van’s driver, Amber Peery, 32, of Topeka, was southbound on I-335 near the SW 69th St. overpass when she attempted to turn through the barrier wall. KHP says the vehicle was then struck by the southbound semi.

Peery was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Gabriella Ponomarez, 9, of Topeka, also suffered suspected minor injuries, and Carrington Peery, 5, of Topeka, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The semi driver, Robert Hosey Russell, 70, of Huntsville, Alabama was not injured.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Officials say all three children that died attended schools in the Auburn-Washburn District, which sent the following email to students, parents and staff later in the day on Saturday:

“On Saturday, October 8, three Auburn-Washburn elementary students passed away in an automobile accident. These students include a Jay Shideler Elementary third grader along with two Farley Elementary fourth graders. We are keeping these students and their families in our thoughts. Such a loss raises emotions and questions for our entire school community, especially our students. Our schools have crisis teams made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. On Monday morning, Farley Elementary and Jay Shideler Elementary students will be notified in an age-appropriate manner about what occurred. There will be designated areas of support offered to students who need time to process, discuss, or grieve. We will have counselors and social workers available to meet with students and staff members as needed.”

