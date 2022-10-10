Family of woman killed in homicide advocate for mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is shedding light on mental health challenges after their loved one was killed Saturday morning.

“She saved our family,” says Brieanna Burton-Kimple.

Brieanna and her father, Dr. Russell Burton are remembering Burton’s fiancé, Diana Bloom.

“She has a huge heart and loved everybody and if I could keep that going even just a little bit. I just want to be able to thank her for saving my family and for saving my dad,” says Brieanna.

Bloom was severely injured Saturday morning in their home in the 200 Block of Northwest Knox, and later died.

Police arrested Burton’s 25-year-old, adopted son, Elisha Burton. The family says he suffered from behavioral health issues.

“Yes, Eli was getting help, actively getting help,” says Dr. Burton. “He fit right into the family. Everybody loved Eli, he was beloved by the family everybody considered him their brother”.

Burton says the incident was a total shock.

“My late wife and I specialized in adopting kids that were challenging kids, so all of the kids that came to us had some fairly serious challenges, been in multiple placements in the foster care system and hadn’t worked out so they come to our home and the answer is you know you’re here and this your forever home,” says Dr. Burton.

The couple shared a love for blues music and advocating for the homeless community.

“She spent countless hours doing case management with people, taking them here, taking them there and she just, not only was she just an amazing person but she could just talk to you,” says Dr. Burton.

Now the family is looking to bring awareness to behavioral health issues, especially among the homeless community.

And they say they’ll learn to move forward.

“I have forgiven him and we’ll go see him. If we don’t get to see him today we’ll go see him tomorrow. We’ll go visit him. He’s still my son,” says Dr. Burton.

