Election 2022: Scott Schwab, (R) Secretary of State incumbent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Scott Schwab, (R), the incumbent Secretary of State visited Monday, Oct. 10. Watch to hear his thoughts on the role of the office and areas he’d like to improve.

Schwab is being challenged by Democrat Jeanna Repass. She is scheduled to visit Oct. 18.

