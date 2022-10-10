Election 2022: Bruce Williamson, (R) House Dist. 53 candidate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the Kansas House seats are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

The seat for House Dist. 53 is open with the retirement of Jim Gartner. Bruce Williamson, (R), is the Republican hoping to succeed him. He shared his background and his priorities in seeking office in an Oct. 10 visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Democratic candidate Kirk Haskins will visit the show Oct. 13.

