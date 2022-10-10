Dinner theatre celebrates 80 years of North Star Steakhouse history

"Jugs Jugs Got Him in a Jug" is slated for Monday, Oct. 17 at North Star Steakhouse, 1100 NW 25th. Call 785-354-8880 for reservations.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka staple is celebrating 80 years of serving up tasty meals.

North Star Steakhouse keeps the party going with a few nods to its prohibition-era history, including the upcoming “Jugs Jugs Got Him in a Jug” interactive dinner theatre performance.

North Star owner Jeff Schell and local actor Seth Maxiner visited Eye on Northeast Kansas so dish all the delicious details of the event and a bit about the restaurant’s history - some fact, some somewhat embellished!

The dinner theatre is Monday, Oct. 17 at North Star Steakhouse, 1100 NW 25th St. Tickets are $75 which includes dinner and the show. Stop by the restaurant during business hours or call 785-354-8880 to make a reservation.

