Constitutional law, human rights expert to give Washburn iRead lecture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationally renowned constitutional law and human rights expert will deliver the annual iRead lecture at Washburn Univerisity for the 2022 installment.

Washburn University says its community will read “Hate: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship” by Nadine Strossen during the 2022 Fall Semester as part of the iRead program.

Washburn noted that the program is coordinated by its Mabee Library to encourage a campus-wide reading experience, especially among first-year students. It said Strossen will deliver the annual iRead lecture at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Lee Arena, 1901 SW Mulvane St., which will be free and open to the public.

According to the University, the book dispels misunderstandings that plague perennial debates about hate speech vs. free speech and shows that the First Amendment approach promotes free speech and democracy, equality and societal harmony.

WU indicated that the book has earned high praise from ideologically diverse experts, including progressive Harvard University professor Cornel West and conservative Princeton University professor Robert George.

Washburn said that Strossen is an expert in constitutional law and human rights and is the immediate past president of the American Civil Liberties Union. Se currently serves on the advisory boards of EPIC, FIRE and the Heterodox Academy. She was even named one of the 100 Most Influential Lawyers by the National Law Journal.

