AT&T rolls out new cybersecurity feature to safeguard text messages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AT&T has rolled out a new cybersecurity feature to safeguard text messages.

AT&T Wireless says that October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and for the first time, cyber scammers have started to use text messages more than phone calls to entrap fraud victims.

AT&T noted that more than 15 billion spam text messages were sent to cell phones in the U.S. during the month of September. It said it has developed a new program to help residents reduce those unwanted spam texts.

The wireless company indicated that whether residents carry an Apple or Android in their pocket, it is now easier than ever to report and block scammers when they attempt to make contact.

AT&T reported that Apple users will now see a “report junk” link below scam text messages. When this is clicked, the option to delete that message and report the sender is offered.

For Android users, AT&T said when a conversation is opened, they should choose the options menu, then select “details” and “block.”

The wireless company noted that both methods will alter the AT&T security team automatically so they may evaluate the message and trace it. Similar messages from that sender can then be blocked and malicious websites can be taken down and information shared with other carriers.

