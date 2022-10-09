WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.(Instagram/saraann_lee)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother.

Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection.

The wrestler came to prominence after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and they had three children together.

Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
1 wounded in early morning shooting
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only
Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, died late Friday night (Oct. 7, 2022) in a crash near...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize

Latest News

Four houses in Topeka will open their doors to allow public viewing on Oct. 7 and 8, 2022.
Child Care Aware hosts house tours for fundraiser
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness