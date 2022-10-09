Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested after another resident’s medical emergency was found to be the result of a homicide.

The Topeka Police Department says that Elisha Rahfiki Burton, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after officers opened a homicide investigation over the weekend. Around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Knox Ave. with reports of a medical emergency.

When officials arrived, they said they found one resident who was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, the victim was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives said they were then notified about a suspicious death. As a result of the ensuing investigation, they noted Burton was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Murder in the First Degree, Intentional and Premeditated.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

