Sunday night forecast: 80s Monday with RAIN in the forecast

Slight chance showers Monday night, better chance areawide Tuesday night
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What a beautiful fall day in Kansas! Temperatures this afternoon have been in the upper 70s under generally sunny skies and light winds. Tonight will be a night to take advantage of your (or your friends) backyard firepit because it will be even better after sunset. Lows tonight in the upper 40s. Monday will be a little warm and then we finally see what we’ve been waiting for: Rain. We have 2 rain chances this week. A slight chance in the southeast Monday night and a scattered chance Tuesday areawide.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds Light and variable.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers in the morning, skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds breezy from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Rainfall Monday night will generally be east of High 75 and mostly south of I-70. Rainfall totals Monday night are also on the lower end around 0.10″... Not very much unfortunately. However, Tuesday night brings a better chance and more people will see rain Tuesday across Northeast Kansas. Rainfall totals from round 2 (Tuesday night) will range on average between 0.25″ and 0.50″, some areas more and some areas less.

The rain is associated with a cold front and should clear out by Wednesday morning with temperatures Wednesday afternoon in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday night is back in the 40s and we’ll see chilly temperatures through the day Thursday in the mid 60s under sunny skies. We touch 70º again by Friday and hover around normal for next weekend.

Rain Monday night will mostly hold off in Southeast Kansas.
Rain Monday night will mostly hold off in Southeast Kansas.(WIBW)
Rain Tuesday night is more likely and chances are highest from point east of and southeast of...
Rain Tuesday night is more likely and chances are highest from point east of and southeast of Clay Center.(WIBW)
8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

