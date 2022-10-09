Sunday forecast: Warmer with scattered shower Monday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This afternoon will be nice in the upper 70s under sunny skies with slow winds out of the west. Overnight tonight will be chilly once again but not tracking any freezes anytime soon. Monday is warm in the low 80s with a chance for scattered rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two late Monday night ending by Tuesday morning. Rainfall track looks to be east of Highway 75. Another rain chance develops for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds Light and variable.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers in the morning, skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds breezy from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tuesday is still warm with highs in the low 80s with windy conditions with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph possibly gusting as high as 35 mph. A strong cold front Tuesday night will shift the winds northwest by Wednesday and provide our second rain chance for the week. This front should bring rain showers to more of the area. Rainfall amounts from this round will be between 0.25″ and 0.50″. Monday night may squeak out 0.10″ inches in the east.

Behind the front now, Wednesday will be nice in the mid 70s with breezy northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph with a few passing clouds in the day. Thursday will be chilly all day with highs in the mid 60s and lows Thursday night in the low 40s and upper 30s. Next weekend will stay nice with highs jumping back and forth between the 70s Saturday and 60s again next Sunday.

