Skylar Thompson makes NFL regular season debut

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson made his regular season NFL debut on Sunday with the Miami Dolphins.

Following an injury to Teddy Bridgewater early in the game, Thompson was called in under center. The 7th round draft pick completed 19 of 33 passes, throwing for 166 yds and leading two touchdown drives. A fourth quarter scoring explosion secured a 40-17 win for the Jets, though.

Thompson made a name for himself in the NFL preseason, notching 450 passing yds, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
1 wounded in early morning shooting
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only

Latest News

Kansas stays at No. 19 in the nation after week six; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
KU, K-State remain in AP Top 25
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in...
No. 20 Kansas State wins nail-biter vs. Iowa State
Emporia State notches second win a row, defeats Central Missouri at home
No. 19 KU suffers first loss of the year against No. 17 TCU