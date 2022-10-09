Skylar Thompson makes NFL regular season debut

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson made his regular season NFL debut on Sunday with the Miami Dolphins.

Following an injury to Teddy Bridgewater early in the game, Thompson was called in under center. The 7th round draft pick completed 19 of 33 passes, throwing for 166 yds and leading two touchdown drives. A fourth quarter scoring explosion secured a 40-17 win for the Jets, though.

Thompson made a name for himself in the NFL preseason, notching 450 passing yds, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

