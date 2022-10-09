Salina Police attempt to identify possible witnesses of travel center theft

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify possible witnesses of the theft of a travel center that left it out more than $1,300.

The Salina Police Department says that on Sept. 26, officers were called to the Pilot Travel Center at 1944 N 9th St. with reports of a theft.

When officials arrived, they said an employee reported that a Dragon’s Ascent game had been broken into during the early-morning hours. They said the game had been damaged and more than $1,300 had been stolen.

SPD noted that video surveillance from inside the travel center shows several residents in the game room at the time of the theft. It said it needs help to identify these individuals to interview them about what they may have seen that night.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

