Sabetha man recovers in hospital after serious motorcycle crash

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man is recovering in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of V Rd. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Jason Krebs, 44, of Sabetha, had been headed north on V Rd. on a 1975 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it left the roadway.

The report indicates that the bike went into the east shoulder, which was soft, and crashed into the ditch.

KHP noted that Krebs was rushed to Sabetha Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

KHP also said that Krebs was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
1 wounded in early morning shooting
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only
Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, died late Friday night (Oct. 7, 2022) in a crash near...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize

Latest News

Gary's Berries Fall Festival has plenty of fall activities and food
Gary’s Berries is open to fulfill your fall activities and your appetite
FILE
KERA to close soon with $250 million used to help pay Kansans’ rent
Fall Fest
Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses
A vehicle catches fire on Gage Blvd. near I-470 on Oct. 9, 2022. Courtesy of viewer Cedric Geotz.
Crews respond to Gage Blvd. vehicle fire