Sabetha man recovers in hospital after serious motorcycle crash

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man is recovering in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of V Rd. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Jason Krebs, 44, of Sabetha, had been headed north on V Rd. on a 1975 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it left the roadway.

The report indicates that the bike went into the east shoulder, which was soft, and crashed into the ditch.

KHP noted that Krebs was rushed to Sabetha Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

KHP also said that Krebs was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

