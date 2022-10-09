RCPD attempts to identify, speak with man connected to burglary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking to speak to a man in connection with a recent burglary.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says officials are attempting to identify an individual they would like to speak to in connection to an early October burglary,

RCPD said the man pictured may have information about a burglary in the 1300 block of Pierre St. on Oct. 1 in which a Vizio television, Definitive speakers, an inversion table and a 100-gallon fish tank were all stolen.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.