Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating

OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating.

A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.

The study touted a low number of registered sex offenders -- 67 per 100,000 -- and 1.04 average annual pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 as reasons for the high ranking.

The safest city according to the study was Gilbert, Arizona.

