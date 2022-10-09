Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating

Halloween is almost here and Overland Park was rated highly in a recent study of the country's...
Halloween is almost here and Overland Park was rated highly in a recent study of the country's safest cities to trick-or-treat in.(Pexels via MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating.

A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.

The study touted a low number of registered sex offenders -- 67 per 100,000 -- and 1.04 average annual pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 as reasons for the high ranking.

The safest city according to the study was Gilbert, Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
1 wounded in early morning shooting
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only

Latest News

FILE - UWGT Christmas Bureau intake - 2019
Applications available for United Way Christmas Bureau
Gary's Berries Fall Festival has plenty of fall activities and food
Gary’s Berries is open to fulfill your fall activities and your appetite
FILE
Sabetha man recovers in hospital after serious motorcycle crash
FILE
KERA to close soon with $250 million used to help pay Kansans’ rent
Fall Fest
Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses