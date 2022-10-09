NOTO kicks off First Friday Art Walk for October

The streets were packed with performers, vendors and folks of all ages from the community as NOTO kicked off it’s First Friday Art Walk for October.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
First Friday music in Redbud Park featured the group Duo Du Jour.

To kick off spooky season Norseman brewing hosted a Halloween Spookeasy pop up bar, with other creepy friends adding to the fun.

“We’re out here tonight in NOTO promoting fear zone which opens tonight behind Sportz Zone and we run every Friday and Saturday for the rest of the month of October,” says Brenda Blackman, Social media Manager for Jinx Production.

Sloppy but Lucky played tunes raising funds for animal rescues.

Businesses even joined in the fun hosting live music, offering deals and even hosting video game tournaments.

“We wanted to find ways on how to contribute to the community out here so we thought it would be fun to host game tournaments, UFC, 2K, Madden, in this case Smash Bros this week and something to kinda get together more for the community for the kids, so some people have things to do and have more fun here at first Friday,” says Javier Ramirez, Top Hands Barber shop Owner.

And the night wouldn’t be complete without candy being handed out.

Hunter says he wants to come back “a lot”. Him and his family come out to First Friday Art Walks often and one of his favorite things about this art walk was all the free candy being handed out.

