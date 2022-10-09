No. 20 Kansas State wins nail-biter vs. Iowa State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats squeeze out a win in a low-scoring battle against the Iowa State Cyclones 10-9.

K-State’s lone touchdown came in the first quarter from an 81-yard pass from QB Adrian Martinez to WR Philip Brooks.

Iowa State then tacked on nine unanswered points, thanks to three field goals by Cyclones kicker Jace Gilbert. He’d finish 3-3 after kicking 1-4 against Kansas last week.

The Cats took the lead in the 4th with a 30-yard FG by Chris Tennant.

Kansas State moves to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. They will be off next week. Their next game will be Saturday Oct. 22 against TCU. Kickoff is still TBD.

