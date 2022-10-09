Motorcycle driver hospitalized after attempting to avoid K-10 collision

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence motorcycle driver is recovering in an Overland Park hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on K-10.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of the Renner exit ramp on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found William Riggs, 63, of Lawrence, had been driving a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle alongside an unknown red truck headed east on both lanes of K-10.

According to the report, the truck merged into Riggs’ lane pushing him onto the shoulder to avoid a collision. However, once on the shoulder, he lost control of the bike in loose gravel and grass. The motorcycle flipped, ejected Riggs, and came to a rest on the ramp.

Meanwhile, KHP said the truck continued east.

KHP noted that Riggs was rushed to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.