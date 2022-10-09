Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on I-35 between Emporia and the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit. It said Denise Pennington, 30, of Mo., was headed south when her car when off the roadway into the gravelly center median.

Officials indicated that Pennington attempted to steer her car back onto the highway, but overcorrected and went across both southbound lanes before she went back into the median and flipped over.

Pennington was rushed to Newman Regional Health.

