Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia.

KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on I-35 between Emporia and the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit. It said Denise Pennington, 30, of Mo., was headed south when her car when off the roadway into the gravelly center median.

Officials indicated that Pennington attempted to steer her car back onto the highway, but overcorrected and went across both southbound lanes before she went back into the median and flipped over.

Pennington was rushed to Newman Regional Health.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
1 wounded in early morning shooting
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only

Latest News

13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
FILE
Crews respond to separate house, vehicle fires in Emporia
FILE - UWGT Christmas Bureau intake - 2019
Applications available for United Way Christmas Bureau
Gary's Berries Fall Festival has plenty of fall activities and food
Gary’s Berries is open to fulfill your fall activities and your appetite