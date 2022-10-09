Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch.

The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found Diamond D. Lewis, 24, of Lawrence, had been headed west on W Des Moines Ave. in a 2001 Toyota Rav4 when he approached the curve onto northbound Valley Pride.

KHP said this is when the SUV went into a skid and hit the guardrail on the west side of Valley Pride. From here, the SUV flipped and rolled into the ditch.

The report indicates that Lewis was taken to Hutchinson Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

