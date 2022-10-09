KU, K-State remain in AP Top 25

Kansas stays at No. 19 in the nation after week six; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Kansas stays at No. 19 in the nation after week six; Lawrence, Kansas, USA(©KellyRoss | ©KellyRoss)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks remain in the AP Top 25 poll after their week six performances.

K-State held on to win a hard fought defensive battle with Iowa State in Ames on Saturday night, taking down the Cyclones 10-9. They moved from the No. 20 spot in the nation to the No. 17.

KU lost a heartbreaker to the then No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, 38-31 with ESPN’s College Gameday in town. The close, 38-31 back-and-forth affair showed a strong performance from the Jayhawks though, and they remain at the No. 19 spot in the nation. No change from their previous ranking.

The Jayhawks will travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The Wildcats have a byeweek, and will get back to the turf at TCU on October 22.

