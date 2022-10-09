Gary’s Berries is open to fulfill your fall activities and your appetite

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Gary’s Berries Fall Festival is now open to the public and they have it all!

From feeding goats, walking through a corn maze, shooting apples from a canon, and of course, picking the perfect pumpkins, Gary’s Berries has something for all ages.

Kids can play around in the corn pit, play basketball, or even play pumpkin bowling. Toward the center of the patch, you will find a sunflower field with an overlook to take pictures and see the patch.

On Saturday and Sunday a petting zoo is available that includes a carmel, llama, and turtles that kids can interact with.

While at the patch, Gary’s Berries has put special items on the menu, including a new popular addition.

Turkey legs, funnel cakes, apple cider slushies and a new soft pretzel inside of a pizza box that comes with three cheeses.

Gary Starr says preparation for the fall festival takes a village, but there is a reason they keep doing it every year.

“It is not just a six week thing, we work on it all year long. We have our key staff and people in place that work all season long to get everything done just right but it is the joy of seeing others,” Starr said.

The last day for the fall festival is October 30th. Click here for hours.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.