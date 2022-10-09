Crews respond to separate house, vehicle fires in Emporia
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews have responded to separate reports of a house and semi truck fire in Emporia.
KVOE reports that the Emporia Fire Department, along with two other nearby departments, responded to reports of a structure fire in northwest Emporia around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 900 block of Huntington Rd. west of the Emporia Country Club.
In a separate incident, Emporia Fire also responded to reports of a semi-truck that caught fire on the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia.
Both situations are ongoing.
