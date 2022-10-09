Crews respond to separate house, vehicle fires in Emporia

FILE
FILE(KVOE Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews have responded to separate reports of a house and semi truck fire in Emporia.

KVOE reports that the Emporia Fire Department, along with two other nearby departments, responded to reports of a structure fire in northwest Emporia around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 900 block of Huntington Rd. west of the Emporia Country Club.

In a separate incident, Emporia Fire also responded to reports of a semi-truck that caught fire on the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia.

Both situations are ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
1 wounded in early morning shooting
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only

Latest News

13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
FILE
Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia
FILE - UWGT Christmas Bureau intake - 2019
Applications available for United Way Christmas Bureau
Gary's Berries Fall Festival has plenty of fall activities and food
Gary’s Berries is open to fulfill your fall activities and your appetite