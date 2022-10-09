Crews respond to Gage Blvd. vehicle fire

A vehicle catches fire on Gage Blvd. near I-470 on Oct. 9, 2022. Courtesy of viewer Cedric Geotz.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Gage Blvd. near I-470.

The Topeka Police Department confirmed that crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on Gage Blvd. near the I-470 exit.

TPD said crews were on the way to the scene around 1:05 p.m.

No injuries have been reported yet. This is a developing story.

