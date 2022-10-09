Child Care Aware hosts house tours for fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas held their 2022 “Fall in Love with Your Home” tours Friday and Saturday.

Child Care Aware partnered up with Thiessen Design + Construction to present four homes in southwest Topeka open to the public to tour. Admission for the tours was $25. Proceeds were benefitted to Child Care Aware

Each home offered unique floor plans and design styles ranging from newly remodeled to custom-built by Thiessen Design + Construction. Local florists also partnered up with the project to showcase their floral arrangements at each house.

According to their website, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas is a nonprofit organization that provides a vital link between regulated high-quality child care programs and families in need of child care.

“We are a licensed child care resource and referral agency,” Reva Wywadis, executive director of Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas, said. “We help parents find child care and give them information so they can make a good child care choice. We also work with child care providers and teachers, offering coaching and professional development, so that they can improve the quality of the care that they offer to young children.”

If you want to learn more about Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas, or get involved, visit their website here.

