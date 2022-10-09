Axe & Ale, Evergy Plaza host annual Axetoberfest

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Axe & Ale and Evergy Plaza kicked off the fall with their annual Axetoberfest. The event was their first since the pandemic.

Topeka City Cornhole led off the event with their tournament, with the winner taking home a cash prize. The event also included axe-throwing, bobbing for apples (and prizes), food trucks and a live concert by Chance Encounter to close out the night.

“This isn’t just a one-age-categorized event. This is for everyone,” Chelsea Huston, GM of Axe & Ale, said. “It’s been amazing to see everyone here and just have fun.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only
Topeka Police located a stolen truck in the Shunganunga Creek Friday morning.
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say

Latest News

Patrons at Axetoberfest participated in a Topeka cornhole tournament.
Axetoberfest
A local festival is not just providing fun festivities for the community, it’s also helping out...
Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses
The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and...
E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families
Topeka's Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant took home multiple awards during "The Great American...
Blind Tiger Brewery takes home multiple awards for its beer