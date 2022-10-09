Axe & Ale, Evergy Plaza host annual Axetoberfest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Axe & Ale and Evergy Plaza kicked off the fall with their annual Axetoberfest. The event was their first since the pandemic.

Topeka City Cornhole led off the event with their tournament, with the winner taking home a cash prize. The event also included axe-throwing, bobbing for apples (and prizes), food trucks and a live concert by Chance Encounter to close out the night.

“This isn’t just a one-age-categorized event. This is for everyone,” Chelsea Huston, GM of Axe & Ale, said. “It’s been amazing to see everyone here and just have fun.”

