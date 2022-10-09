Applications available for United Way Christmas Bureau

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now available for the United Way Christmas Bureau and intake dates have been announced.

The United Way of Greater Topeka says residents in Shawnee Co. who need a little help to have a merrier holiday are once again able to sign up for the Christmas Bureau.

UWGT indicated that those who meet income guidelines are able to apply and receive a few gifts and supplies for a holiday meal.

After two years of required changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UWGT said the program will return in 2022 to a single intake site at the Echo Ridge Community Center, 2021 SE Market St. For the past two years, staff had opened multiple locations to allow increased room for social distancing.

“This is hopefully one more step back toward a more normal operation,” said Jessica Lehnherr, UWGT CEO. “Returning to a single location makes it less confusing to know when and where to apply.” Lehnherr confirmed that individuals and groups would again be able to “adopt” Christmas Bureau applicants.

Annually, UWGT noted that the Christmas Bureau process begins with application intake. At least one adult from each household is required to bring the application to an intake location where they complete a wish list and provide income and other documentation.

In 2022, applications will be accepted on the following dates:

Wednesday, October 26, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 3, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UWGT noted that the Christmas Bureau is a joint effort with the Community Resources Council, Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries and Doorstep, Inc.

For more information or to apply, click HERE.

Those who would like to volunteer with the intake process can sign up HERE.

Those who wish to adopt a family can complete a short online form later this month HERE.

