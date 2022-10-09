1 dead, 7 injured after truck drives through Colorado bar crowd

Law enforcement says a pickup plowed into a group gathered outside a bar overnight in Colorado.
Law enforcement says a pickup plowed into a group gathered outside a bar overnight in Colorado.(Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)
By Gray News staff and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - One person died and seven others were injured after a pickup truck plowed into a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a fight broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in the parking lot outside Rock Rest Lodge Bar & Grill in Golden, Colorado.

Bouncers broke up the brawl and led one of the two groups involved behind the building. At that point, investigators say three men from the other group jumped in a truck and backed it into the crowd.

Law enforcement says the three men inside the truck drove through the crowd on purpose.

“It appears he intentionally drove into the victims, striking at least eight individuals, including restaurant employees,” the sheriff’s office said.

The truck left the scene but was found a short distance away. The three people inside were detained.

Deputies say the suspected driver, 29-year-old Ruben Marquez, will face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

The owner of the truck, 25-year-old Ernesto Avila, was allegedly riding as a passenger. Avila is facing charges of accessory.

Deputies say the other passenger is not facing charges at this time.

“I’ve been here six years and we’ve never had anything like this,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told media in a news briefing.

Rock Rest Lodge said in a social media post that the bar remained closed Sunday after the incident.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
1 wounded in early morning shooting
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only

Latest News

The streets were packed with performers, vendors and folks of all ages from the community as...
NOTO kicks off First Friday Art Walk for October
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets...
Skylar Thompson makes NFL regular season debut
Kansas stays at No. 19 in the nation after week six; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
KU, K-State remain in AP Top 25
Fans at No. 19 KU game against No. 17 TCU
No. 19 KU suffers first loss of the year against No. 17 TCU