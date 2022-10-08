Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.

Hebert has been employed by the Wichita Police Department for two years and was assigned to the Field Services division, according to WPD.

He has since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation. The Newton Police Department is investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com