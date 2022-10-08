Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County

Michael Burris III
Michael Burris III(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County.

According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy believed Burris was providing false information about his identity. An ID was discovered, and it was discovered that Burris had a nationwide warrant out for his arrest for aggravated assault, distribution of opiates, and numerous other charges out of Reno County.

Burris was transported to the Jackson County Jail and charged with felony interference for providing false information.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Topeka Police located a stolen truck in the Shunganunga Creek Friday morning.
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only
Young boy missing nearly 3 hours found safe

Latest News

DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
WIBW Birthday Club
WIBW Birthday Club - Oct. 8, 2022
ESPN GameDay originated from KU's campus Saturday, Oct. 8.
Hundreds wake up early to showcase Jayhawk football for national audience
ESPN GameDay originated from KU's campus Saturday, Oct. 8.
Jayhawk fans wake up early to showcase football on College GameDay