Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local festival is not just providing fun festivities for the community, it’s also helping out Topeka businesses.

The Vinewood Fall Festival returned this weekend. The event was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Historic Vinewood.

The event featured all types of family and community activities to enjoy throughout the day. President of Christian Chamber of Commerce, Lee Hartman, said this event brings the community together.

“We do it for the community,” said Hartman. “To bring people together and give them a place to go. You know people have been cooped up a lot the last couple years, so everybody wants to get out and have a good time.”

Over 80 different vendors lined up to sell different items like earrings, clothes, candles and Christmas decorations. The event also had about a dozen food trucks and live music. Kids enjoyed the festival with the petting zoo, jump houses, and painting on pumpkins. Some even got a picture with the Wizard of Oz characters.

Hartman says aside from the fun families have, it’s also a great opportunity for the community to support local businesses.

Bus driver, Gary Rath, said since the pandemic, his bus company has been struggling to find employees and this event helps promote it.

“We’ve been really short on bus drivers,” said Rath. “And we try to hit up events like this just because there’s lots of people gathering around.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.