Sedgwick County deputy killed in crash near Maize

A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy died in the Friday night (Oct. 7) crash near 29th Street...
A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy died in the Friday night (Oct. 7) crash near 29th Street North and 135th West, near Maize.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy died from her injuries in a Friday night crash near 29th Street North and 135th West, near the Maize city limits in the county, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed.

A second person suffered serious injuries in the crash, reported about 9:30 p.m. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter provided a briefing at the scene but indicated further information will follow Saturday.

The sheriff said a little before 9:30 p.m., the deputy was driving south on 135th Street West and crashed with a vehicle going west on 29th Street. As of late Friday night, the investigation to determine what led up to the crash continued. An ambulance took the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital, the sheriff confirmed.

Easter said north and southbound lanes at the intersection of 29th North and 135th West don’t have stop signs, but there are stop signs for eastbound and westbound traffic.

