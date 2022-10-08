Saturday night forecast: Warm Sunday with rain chances Monday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This morning was COLD with freezing temperatures along the northern state line and mid 30s and 40s elsewhere. Tonight will be chilly, but not freezing. Temperatures tonight will range between the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunday will be warmer than today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies and light winds out of the west. Monday and Tuesday both look warm before we cool down again and we are tracking some promising rain showers Monday night and again Tuesday night.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds light and variable.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in near 80º. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be a great fall day in Northeast Kansas with temperatures on-pace with normal. Sunday night will be in the upper 40s. We warm to near 80º Monday and are tracking rain showers for Monday night. This rain is associated with a weak cut-off low currently over northwest Mexico. The weak system will glide northeast Monday night and provide a chance for scattered showers mainly in East Kansas and wrap up by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is still warm with highs in the low 80s with windy conditions with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph possibly gusting as high as 35 mph. A strong cold front Tuesday night will shift the winds northwest by Wednesday and provide our second rain chance for the week. This front should bring rain showers to more of the area. Rainfall amounts from this round will be between 0.25″ and 0.50″. Monday night may squeak out 0.10″ inches in the east.

Behind the front now, Wednesday will be nice in the mid 70s with breezy northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph with a few passing clouds in the day. Thursday will be chilly all day with highs in the mid 60s and lows Thursday night in the low 40s and upper 30s. Next weekend will stay nice with highs jumping back and forth between the 70s Saturday and 60s again next Sunday.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

