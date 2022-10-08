Saturday forecast: Frosty start, chilly day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this morning range from 30 degrees along the Nebraska state line to the low 40s farther south and west. Some have seen their first freeze of the season today and this afternoon will stay on the cooler side with highs in the mid 60s. Winds today will be light out of the west around 5 mph with skies becoming sunny. Sunday is around normal in the mid to upper 70s with south winds returning around 5 to 10 mph. We see a pattern change beginning Monday night with a chance for rain showers and again on Tuesday night followed by another cool down to end next week.

Taking Action:

If you haven’t yet checked your heater to see if it works, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to turn it on today or tonight. That way if it doesn’t work you have time to get it fixed as temperatures warm back up. Rain chances next week look like we may see some actual moisture Monday night and Tuesday night. Best rainfall will be in east Kansas where 0.25″ and 0.50″ is possible in early estimates. Central Kansas may see between 0.10″ and 0.25″ at most unfortunately.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds light and variable.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in near 80º. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

You’ll likely want a sweatshirt all day today with temperatures this afternoon topping out in the mid 60s. Skies will stay sunny so it all around it should be a nice fall day. We become cold again overnight tonight with lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. We should escape any frost/freeze overnight. Sunday looks nice in the upper 70s. Monday is a little warm near 80 degrees with a chance for scattered rain in East Kansas Monday night.

Rain Monday night will mainly be in East Kansas with places generally west of Highway 75 seeing very little if anything Monday night. We stay warm Tuesday near 80 degrees again only this time winds will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. There may be some lingering showers Tuesday morning before becoming partly cloudy that afternoon.

Another rain chance arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This chance is a little better than Monday night with folks farther west finally getting involved in this round of rain. However, there is still disagreement on how scattered rain showers will be this time. Right now, scattered rain showers are likely Tuesday night with rainfall amounts likely between 0.25′-0.50″ in the east and 0.10″-0.25 towards the west.

Wednesday begins our cooling trend with temperatures in the low to mid 70s dropping to the low to mid 40s that night. We’ll see 60s for highs Thursday and may see another frost next Thursday night.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

