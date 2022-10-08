No. 19 KU suffers first loss of the year against No. 17 TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU fell to TCU 38-31 in a back and forth affair between unbeaten teams Saturday afternoon in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks attempted to continue its magical run, one that brought ESPN’s “College GameDay” show to Lawrence on Saturday.

After forcing another punt from TCU, Kansas drove down into the red zone and seemed poised to score. A great catch by tight end Mason Fairchild on a pass from quarterback Jalon Daniels, helped kick-start the drive with a 48 yard gain. But just outside the end zone, Daniels fumbled the ball away and turned it over.

KU trailed the Horned Frogs 10-3 after a low scoring first half.

Quarterback Jason Bean replaced Jalon Daniels to begin the second half as Daniels went down with what appeared to be a shoulder injury to end the first half.

Bean kicked off the third quarter with a scoring drive that went 75 yards in four plays, and ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mason Fairchild. After the extra point, Kansas and TCU were tied 10-10 with 12:59 left in the third quarter.

Jason Bean’s quality play took a hit when he threw an interception that gifted TCU the ball with great field position with the game tied at 17. The Horned Frogs made the Jayhawks pay for that interception, and drove for a touchdown. Quarterback Max Duggan ran the ball in himself from three yards out, and after the extra point TCU is up 24-17 with 3:59 left in the third quarter.

KU would not go away though, and answered with a 72 yard drive which included a great catch by wide receiver Lawrence Arnold on a 26-yard gain. The Jayhawks would even the game at 24 late in the third quarter.

Down by seven in the fourth quarter, Kansas had to settle for a field goal, and kicker Jacob Borcila missed from 31 yards out. It remained a 31-24 lead for TCU with 8:03 left in the fourth quarter.

KU tied the game at 31 with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter when Jason Bean connected with Quentin Skinner on a 29 yard touchdown pass.

TCU would respond yet again when Quentin Johnston hauled in an impressive 24 yard touchdown pass despite being interfered with a Jayhawk DB. This would make the game 38-31 with just under two minutes to go in the final quarter.

KU was unable to drive down the field and tie the game late in the fourth quarter. They turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth and 9.

The Jayhawks fall to 5-1 and will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season next week in Norman against a reeling Oklahoma team.

