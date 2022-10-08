Hundreds wake up early to showcase Jayhawk football for national audience

ESPN's College GameDay show visited broadcast from the KU campus for the first time every during football season
By Melissa Brunner and Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of football fans woke up early Saturday morning for a trip to Lawrence.

The University of Kansas campus hosted ESPN’s College GameDay program. It was the first time ever for the football version of the show to originate from Lawrence.

Fans arrived to the show area well before 6 a.m. Many came with signs declaring their pride for a team off to a 5-0 start on the season.

The 19th ranked Jayhawks take on No. 17 TCU at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

13 NEWS and SPORTS will have coverage of both the game and the GameDay crowd on Saturday’s late local news.

