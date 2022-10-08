Emporia State notches second win a row, defeats Central Missouri at home

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets made sure last week’s victory in the Turnpike Tussle against Washburn didn’t get in the way of Saturday’s matchup against Central Missouri.

The Hornets controlled the game all the way through, securing a 44-27 victory over the Mules at Francis G. Welch Stadium. The Hornets could move the ball anyway they wanted to, compiling over 200 rushing yards and 300 passing yards.

Quarterback Braden Gleason went 32-44 through the air and threw for three touchdowns. Two Hornet receivers went for over 100 yards, Topeka native Corey Thomas caught six passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Tyler Kahmann joined in on the fun with 10 catches of his own for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

The 4-2 Hornets will look to carry this momentum onto the road for the next two games, with a matchup against Nebraska-Kearney next week, followed by Missouri Southen.

