E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families

By Marlon Martinez
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and internet.

In an effort to help Topeka residents dispose of old desktops, laptops and other digital devices in a safe and eco-friendly way, PC’s for People held their e-cycle event Saturday Morning.

”You have distribution and pick up events,” said Ann Mah, City of Topeka employee, said. “Today is an event where we’re going to collect digital devices. and then we partnered with PC’s for People out of Kansas City to get those devices refurbished and cleaned up and then we’re going to distribute those out to folks from low and middle income houses who really need those devices.”

The event was held in the parking lot of City Hall from 8 to noon. PC’s for People asked community members to bring in any old or non-use desktops, laptops, keyboards, tablets and monitors. All dropped of device is sent to refurbished and cleaned out to later hand out to families who qualify. Tom Esselman, Director of PC’s for People in Kansas City, said this event serves a great purpose.

“Number one it helps the residents of Topeka,” said Esselman. “Just get rid of stuff that they know has been lying around their house. But most importantly it doubles the impact back to the community.”

The PC’s for People’s website has information on how to donate devices you want to get rid of and information on how to qualify for internet.

