DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike.

The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.

A KTA confirmed troopers were working a fatality wreck, but did not yet have any information on how many people or vehicles were involved.

People traveling the area were urged to use caution.

KTA ALERT I335 172.2 SB SOUTH OF TOPEKA INCIDENT IMPACTING LANES APPROACH WITH CAUTION — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) October 8, 2022

