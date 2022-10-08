DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike.

The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.

A KTA confirmed troopers were working a fatality wreck, but did not yet have any information on how many people or vehicles were involved.

People traveling the area were urged to use caution.

13 NEWS will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Topeka Police located a stolen truck in the Shunganunga Creek Friday morning.
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only
Young boy missing nearly 3 hours found safe

Latest News

Michael Burris III
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
WIBW Birthday Club
WIBW Birthday Club - Oct. 8, 2022
ESPN GameDay originated from KU's campus Saturday, Oct. 8.
Hundreds wake up early to showcase Jayhawk football for national audience
ESPN GameDay originated from KU's campus Saturday, Oct. 8.
Jayhawk fans wake up early to showcase football on College GameDay