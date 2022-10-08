Chiefs rule out Harrison Butker for Monday’s game against Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammate Tommy Townsend (5) after...
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammate Tommy Townsend (5) after kicking a 49-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will miss his fourth straight game.

The Chiefs ruled out Butker for Monday’s game against the Raiders.

Butker is not the only Chiefs player on the injury report.

Offensive lineman Trey Smith and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are both listed as questionable.

