Chiefs rule out Harrison Butker for Monday’s game against Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will miss his fourth straight game.

The Chiefs ruled out Butker for Monday’s game against the Raiders.

Butker is not the only Chiefs player on the injury report.

Offensive lineman Trey Smith and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are both listed as questionable.

