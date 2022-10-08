Blind Tiger Brewery takes home multiple awards for its beer

Topeka's Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant took home multiple awards during "The Great American Beer Festival" on Saturday.(Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant took home two gold medals for its beer during The Great American Beer Festival on Saturday.

John Dean, brewmaster, and Al Canizales, head brewer, attended the ceremony put on by the Brewers Association in Denver, Colorado. They received multiple awards, including 2022 Brewery of the Year in the large Brewpub Division.

The brewery also won two gold medals for its beer, which is currently on tap at the Topeka restaurant. Blind Tiger Bock and Smoke follows Beauty took home top honors at the ceremony.

According to their website, 21 national medals & world awards have been won by John Dean and the Blind Tiger Brewery at national and international competitions over the last 15 years.

Overall, awards were presented in 98 beer categories covering 177 different beer styles, which established the best examples of every style of beer throughout the country.

