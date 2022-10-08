1 wounded in early morning shooting

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Central Topeka.

TPD says officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of SW Polk. They found one person who’d been shot.

The person’s injuries were not considered life threatening.

Detectives continue investigating circumstances surrounding the incident. TPD has not yet released any information regarding potential suspects.

They ask anyone with information to call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007. People also may email tips to telltpd@topeka.org.

