Young boy missing nearly 3 hours found safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a young boy who went missing Thursday night in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka was found safe and unharmed.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the four-year-old’s family called 911 just before 7:30 p.m., saying they’d last ween the boy an hour earlier in the 6700 block of SW Windwood Lane. The location is west of the Paris Community Center and Montara North Park.

Deputies launched a search that grew to include detectives, drone operators, the agency’s Motorized Posse and the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority. Kansas Search And Rescue also was activated, and the Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter called.

Authorities say a person found the child just after 9 p.m. near the gate to Heartland Park.

The child was unharmed and reunited with family.

Authorities continue investigating but say they do not suspect foul play.

