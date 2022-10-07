You’ll fall in love with Lucy when you visit Helping Hands Humane Society

Lucy joined Emi from Helping Hands to talk about adoption specials and their upcoming Bone Appetit fundraising event - hhhstopeka.org
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lucy the dog was the special guest when Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society made her weekly visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Lucy is seven years old, and came to the shelter when her owner had to go into hospice care, and no family could take her in. Lucy is now available for adoption.

Emi says the shelter continues to have a large number of dogs and cats in their care, so adoption specials continue.

They’re also gearing up for their annual Bone Appetit fundraiser Oct. 22 at Prairie Band Casino & Resort, plus Tails on the Trail is coming up Nov. 5 at Shawnee North Community Park. Find details on both events - and register - on the Helping Hands web site.

