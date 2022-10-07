Update on Topeka Zoo’s newest exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo officials provided an update on one of its biggest exhibits during a press conference on Friday.

Brendan Wiley, Director of the Topeka Zoo provided the community with an update on the new Giraffe exhibit. He said the zoo decided to go a different route on the transfer process.

“Other than it’s just taking a lot longer than we thought it would, so far it’s going great,” said Wiley. “And the giraffes that are participating in this, are benefiting from all the additional treats as they’re being trained to go through this process.”

The zoo started the process earlier this week. Instead of the normal transfer by trailer, the zoo is allowing the giraffe family to make their way to the new exhibit on their own. Wiley said this is not only safer for the giraffes, but also for the workers too.

“This just seemed maybe not the easier way,” said Wiley. “But it’s the friendliest way to do it with our animals.”

The new exhibit will not only feature the giraffe herd, but also an Ostrich, Grey Crowned Crane, and a Gazelle. The new habitat is one of the zoo’s largest project adding to the zoo’s African Safari-themed project, Camp Cowabunga.

So far they have seen some progress from their youngest giraffe, but they said the herd is taking longer than they initially expected. The zoo still on track to open their new exhibit for the community on March 10, 2023.

