Update on Topeka Zoo’s newest exhibit

Topeka zoo provides an update on the newest exhibit set to open in the Spring of 2023
Topeka zoo provides an update on the newest exhibit set to open in the Spring of 2023(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo officials provided an update on one of its biggest exhibits during a press conference on Friday.

Brendan Wiley, Director of the Topeka Zoo provided the community with an update on the new Giraffe exhibit. He said the zoo decided to go a different route on the transfer process.

“Other than it’s just taking a lot longer than we thought it would, so far it’s going great,” said Wiley. “And the giraffes that are participating in this, are benefiting from all the additional treats as they’re being trained to go through this process.”

The zoo started the process earlier this week. Instead of the normal transfer by trailer, the zoo is allowing the giraffe family to make their way to the new exhibit on their own. Wiley said this is not only safer for the giraffes, but also for the workers too.

“This just seemed maybe not the easier way,” said Wiley. “But it’s the friendliest way to do it with our animals.”

The new exhibit will not only feature the giraffe herd, but also an Ostrich, Grey Crowned Crane, and a Gazelle. The new habitat is one of the zoo’s largest project adding to the zoo’s African Safari-themed project, Camp Cowabunga.

So far they have seen some progress from their youngest giraffe, but they said the herd is taking longer than they initially expected. The zoo still on track to open their new exhibit for the community on March 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Cody Degand
Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested
Alejandro Ontiveros
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Topeka Police located a stolen truck in the Shunganunga Creek Friday morning.
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek

Latest News

Scott Magnet celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Scott Magnet Elementary School celebrates diversity and culture
Local community members kicked off October Breast Cancer Awareness with their annual run at...
The Race Against Breast Cancer holds annual run at Lake Shawnee
Pride Kansas
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
Nancy Perry Day of Caring continues to impact many organizations across Topeka
Nancy Perry Day of Caring continues to impact many organizations across Topeka