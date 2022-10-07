Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust

From left to right, Justin Horne, 35, Sara Marano, 33, and Imogene Summerlin, 63(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are facing multiple charges each following a drug bust in Brown County.

Sheriff John Merchant says Justin Horne, 35, of Robinson, Sarah Marano, 33, of Las Vegas, and Imogene Summerlin, 63, of Robinson, were taken into custody on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Merchant says deputies made contact with Horne, who was wanted out of Richardson Co., Nebraska, at a home at 304 Parsons in Robinson around 10 p.m. that night. While in the home, officials say drug paraphernalia was in plain sight, so a search warrant was obtained.

Following the investigation, Horne was arrested for Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Opiates, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Drug Tax Stamp.  Horne’s warrant out of Richardson County was for Felony Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Misdemeanor Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.

Marano was arrested for Possession of Opiates, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and No Drug Tax Stamp.  She also had a warrant out of Richardson Co. for Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass and Theft.

Summerlin was arrested for Possession of Opiates, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

Merchant said deputies located three pounds of marijuana, evidence of meth, pipes and paraphernalia inside the home.

