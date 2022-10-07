TPS celebrate life-saving actions of two Stormont Vail officials

Carol Perry (left) and Amy Kincade (right) were celebrated for their quick-thinking during a...
Carol Perry (left) and Amy Kincade (right) were celebrated for their quick-thinking during a TPS Board meeting Thursday night.(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools celebrated the life-saving actions of a couple of Stormont Vail officials at Thursday night’s district board meeting.

The district said Carol Perry and Amy Kincade were on a career readiness panel at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) when a student suffered a medical emergency.

Perry and Kincade jumped into action, resuscitating the student on the spot. The USD 501 Board repaid their quick thinking with the district’s Life Saver Award.

“There was zero hesitation on going to help. Honestly, we feel a little awkward, it doesn’t feel like it’s a special gift this is truly what we want to do every day, what we do every day and what we did throughout most of our careers,” Amy Kincade said.

Perry is Stormont’s Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, while Kincade serves as the hospital’s Vice President of Clinical Integration.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Dustin Franklin
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
420783
Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws
Eric Perkins
Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Stormont Vail drops mask requirement for most people
Stormont Vail drops mask requirement for most people
Young boy missing nearly 3 hours found safe
ChildCare Aware kicked off its Designer Showhouse on Thursday night.
Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas holds its Designer Showhouse