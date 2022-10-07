TPS celebrate life-saving actions of two Stormont Vail officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools celebrated the life-saving actions of a couple of Stormont Vail officials at Thursday night’s district board meeting.

The district said Carol Perry and Amy Kincade were on a career readiness panel at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) when a student suffered a medical emergency.

Perry and Kincade jumped into action, resuscitating the student on the spot. The USD 501 Board repaid their quick thinking with the district’s Life Saver Award.

“There was zero hesitation on going to help. Honestly, we feel a little awkward, it doesn’t feel like it’s a special gift this is truly what we want to do every day, what we do every day and what we did throughout most of our careers,” Amy Kincade said.

Perry is Stormont’s Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, while Kincade serves as the hospital’s Vice President of Clinical Integration.

