Topeka Zoo to hold press conference with updates on new habitat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo will be holding a press conference on Friday, October 7 to provide updates on the Giraffe herd and its future move to a new habitat, Giraffe & Friends.

Giraffe & Friends will serve as the year-round home to the Reticulated Giraffe and new “friends,” which include Lesser Kudu, Ostrich, Grey Crowned Crane, and Thomson’s Gazelle. The new habitat will interact the Zoo’s African safari-themed project, Camp Cowabunga, which opened in 2018.

The press conference is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in front of the tiger habitat at the Zoo.

Giraffe & Friends is the Zoo’s newest endeavor and the latest piece of its master plan to bring in new exhibits while maintaining its foundation as a conservation-based, educational destination for families in the community.

